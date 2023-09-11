Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2023 in Madison, WI
