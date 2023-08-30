Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2023 in Madison, WI
