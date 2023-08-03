Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Goodman Pool is closed, but there are 16 pools and splash pads around the Madison area that are open to the public.
Why are cities hotter than the surrounding rural areas?Answer: On average, the city is warmer than the countryside. This difference in tempera…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of su…
Yes, ChatGPT can create weather forecasts, but the real question will be their accuracy.
Not much going on during the day, but rain is likely in Wisconsin Wednesday night as a cold front moves over. Damaging wind and hail could occ…