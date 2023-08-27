Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
