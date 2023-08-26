Madison will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2023 in Madison, WI
