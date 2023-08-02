Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Goodman Pool is closed, but there are 16 pools and splash pads around the Madison area that are open to the public.
Why are cities hotter than the surrounding rural areas?Answer: On average, the city is warmer than the countryside. This difference in tempera…
Yes, ChatGPT can create weather forecasts, but the real question will be their accuracy.
Not much going on during the day, but rain is likely in Wisconsin Wednesday night as a cold front moves over. Damaging wind and hail could occ…
Wisconsin now has had 18 tornadoes this year, all in southern Wisconsin and none stronger than EF-1 on the scale that goes from EF-0 up to EF-5.