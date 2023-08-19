The Madison area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
More accurate projections by the National Weather Service show likely temperatures in the low- to mid-90s that day.
Do birds get struck by lightning?
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 d…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see …