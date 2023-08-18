Madison will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
More accurate projections by the National Weather Service show likely temperatures in the low- to mid-90s that day.
Do birds get struck by lightning?
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 d…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 58 degrees is toda…