Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Madison. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until MON 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2023 in Madison, WI
