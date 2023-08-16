The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
More accurate projections by the National Weather Service show likely temperatures in the low- to mid-90s that day.
Do birds get struck by lightning?
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 d…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't go o…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will se…