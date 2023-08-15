The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Madison, WI
