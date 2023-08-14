Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 7:00 AM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't go o…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today…