Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in Madison, WI
