Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2023 in Madison, WI
