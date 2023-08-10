Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The trade winds are a component of a global scale tropical circulation feature known as the Hadley cell.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. …
The Madison area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today.…