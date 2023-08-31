A Labor Day weekend heat wave will push temperatures back into the 90s across southern Wisconsin for several days, potentially setting records while making for a hot Badgers football opener and Taste of Madison, among other things.

While meteorological summer ends Thursday, the weekend heat wave continues a hot ending to summer, according to the calendar, though this isn't predicted to be as hot a stretch as last week.

Wisconsin football record-setter?

The hottest game ever at Camp Randall Stadium was Wisconsin’s 51-17 win over UNLV on Sept. 1, 2011, when it was 90 at kickoff. Forecasters say Saturday’s high in Madison should be around 90 and the game against Buffalo starts at 2:30 p.m., so a new record is possible.

To help fans deal with the heat, the University of Wisconsin has eased is usual rules about carry-ins to allow fans to bring in two unopened bottles of water.

Blistering Taste of Madison

The Taste of Madison annually runs the Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend on the Capitol Square Downtown. Hours this year are 2-8:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.

The admission-free event presented by Starion Bank features 80 food vendors, beverage options, and live music.

Madison splash parks

The city of Madison said it is extending the season for its splash parks through at least Friday, Sept. 8 as temperatures are forecast to be in the 90s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, as well.

Goodman Pool closed for the season on Sunday, as the majority of lifeguards are students and no longer available to work, Parks Department spokesperson Ann Shea told the State Journal.

But the Cypress, Elver and Reindahl splash parks that typically are open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day will stay open to at least Sept. 8.

“We plan to re-visit this plan later next week,” Shea said. “Although unlikely, the season may extend again, depending on the weather and staffing availability.”

The city does have a handful of beach lifeguards remaining from the 2023 season and plan to provide lifeguard service at Tenney and Vilas beaches 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Shea said.

Water quality testing at area beaches typically ends on Labor Day, but there are discussions with Public Health Madison and Dane County on extending the beach season through at least Friday, Sept. 8. That means that while there will be no lifeguard service beyond Labor Day, there would be opening and cleaning of restrooms through at least Sept. 8.

How hot it will get in Madison

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 76 in Madison, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs will rise to near 82 Friday, 90 Saturday, 97 Sunday, 95 Labor Day, 93 Tuesday, and 87 Wednesday, with skies sunny to mostly sunny and no chances for rain until there is a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Saturday is Sept. 2 and Madison’s record highs for Sept. 2-5 are 98, 92, 94 and 93, meaning new records could be set Sunday through Tuesday. The highest temperature ever in Madison in September was 99 on Sept. 1, 1953.

Highs in Madison Thursday night through Tuesday night should be around 52, 62, 68, 70, 72 and 70, the Weather Service said.

Wednesday’s high in Madison was 72 at 4:01 p.m., 6 degrees below the normal high and 25 degrees below the record high of 97 for Aug. 30, set in 1953.

Wednesday’s low in Madison was 48 at 5:38 a.m., 9 degrees below the normal low and 8 degrees above the record low of 40 below for Aug. 30, set in 1967.

The hot and dry forecast will exacerbate Madison’s precipitation deficit, which now stands at 1.61 inches below normal for August, 4.05 inches below normal for meteorological summer, and 5.53 inches below normal for the year.