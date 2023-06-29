Amid a historic drop in air quality, Dane County officials have established multiple clean air respite centers throughout Madison, where masks will be available. Dane County Emergency Management and Public Health Madison/Dane County will work to institute additional sites, which will be announced as they are developed.
Respite center locations:
Christ Presbyterian Church
944 E Gorham St.
1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday
Bethany United Methodist Church
3910 Mineral Point Rd.
Beth Israel Center
1406 Mound St
People should enter from the parking lot at the back of the building.
Midvale Lutheran
4329 Tokay Blvd