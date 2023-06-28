The air quality in Madison was in the “very unhealthy” category on Wednesday, but improvement was expected in time for the weekend heading into the Fourth of July.

Craig Czarnecki of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said monitors in Madison were reading 256 and 233 as of 10 a.m., which is in the “very unhealthy” category, the second worst category behind “hazardous.”

“Wisconsin is experiencing a historic air quality event and is currently observing some of the highest concentrations of particulate air pollution on record,” Czarnecki told the State Journal.

The current air quality advisory runs through noon Thursday for the area. The small particles in wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and can affect the heart and lungs, making it harder to breathe. Authorities recommend keeping outdoor activities light and short, and wearing an N95 mask when outside, especially if for an extended time.

The worst impacts of the smoke from Canadian wildfires is on the southern and western parts of the state, he said.

The stagnant weather conditions are contributing to the problem, but “we are hoping to see some improvements today,” Czarnecki said, adding that northwest Wisconsin already was back in the “moderate” air quality index category.

“Improvements for counties farther to the south will greatly depend on atmospheric mixing throughout the day as wind speeds increase,” he said. “The advisory is set to expire at noon tomorrow, but it’s a highly a dynamic situation. If we don’t get enough mixing and wind blowing this smoke out of our region, the advisory may need to be extended another day or so.”

The good news is that typical weather trends and patterns make it unlikely things will get this bad again this summer, National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Collar told the State Journal.

Winds wrapping around a low pressure system that moved to our east was a “prime setup” to pull the smoke down from the record wildfires in Canada to our region, Collar said.

“Typically, as you get later into the summer, the jet stream likes to go set up in Canada, and that would help our cause,” Collar said. “We get more on the edge of these westerlies, and we still get disturbances rotating through, but everything is more progressive and it wouldn't be directly tapping that same area in Quebec.”

“We've had fires every year up in Canada, so getting smoke around here is not unusual, but typically it stays aloft and it doesn't result in the type of conditions that we have had. There's no guarantees that we're out of the woods, but having a more typical summertime, upper air pattern will certainly help our cause.”

Across Canada, 490 fires are burning, with 255 of them considered to be out of control, haze has settled over most of the Great Lakes region and unhealthy air has moved as far south as Kentucky and Missouri, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

"There's particularly poor air quality ... over southern Wisconsin, Illinois, central Indiana, and also another area over southeast Michigan, Detroit and northeast Ohio around Cleveland," National Weather Service meteorologist Byran Jackson said. "This is particularly thick smoke."

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reported Monday that 29,393 square miles of land including forests has burned across Canada since Jan. 1. That exceeds the previous record set in 1989 of 29,187 square miles, according to the National Forestry Database.