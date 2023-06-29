Air quality numbers were still in the "very unhealthy" zone Thursday morning.

A reading at 1 a.m. at the University Avenue station shows an air quality index of 270. A number of 200 is considered very unhealthy, and any number over 100 means the air could be unhealthy for sensitive groups such as seniors or people with lung diseases.

The numbers have been doing down, though. At 6 a.m. at the same station, the reading was 249.

The air quality advisory is in effect through noon.

Levels in the Madison area were the worst in the state Thursday morning. Some areas along Lake Michigan were showing a healthy air quality index (under 100).