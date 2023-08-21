A heat wave will slam Madison over the coming days, with temperatures and the heat index at one point possibly hitting 110 degrees, a forecast that has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a series of warnings and advisories for this week.

Monday's high was expected to be only 82 degrees with a heat index of 87 but the following days could provide some of the hottest temperatures and indexes in over a decade.

The Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Sauk, Iowa, and Lafayette counties from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday as the temperature could hit 93 degrees and the heat index could top 105 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect during that same time period for Dane, Green, and Rock counties with a heat index ranging from 100 to 104 degrees.

An excessive heat watch is now in effect for all of southern Wisconsin from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday with most areas on Wednesday seeing heat indices of 105 to 110 degrees as the temperature could reach 97 degrees. Thursday is predicted to be 99 degrees, the Weather Service said.

The heat this week could break daily records set decades ago for this stretch of August.

The hottest Aug. 20 on record saw a high of 98 degrees. The record for Aug. 22 is 94 degrees set in 1976. On Aug. 23 in 1947, the temperature hit 98 degrees and Aug. 24 of the following year had a record of 98 degrees. This Thursday's projected high of 99 degrees would break that record.

If Thursday hits that high, it will be the hottest day in Madison since July 17, 2012, which had a high of 100 degrees.

-- State Journal reporter Barry Adams contributed to this report.

Today in history: Aug. 20 1940: Leon Trotsky 1964: Lyndon B. Johnson 1986: Patrick Henry Sherrill 2012: Phyllis Diller 2012: Condoleezza Rice 2020: Alexei Navalny 2021: Joe Biden 2021: Tom T. Hall