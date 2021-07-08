'We won't stop': Opposition to F-35 jets in Madison remains strong

Minutes before a news conference of local and state leaders opposing the basing of F-35 fighter jets in Madison was to start Thursday, a series of five jets, which appeared to be F-16s, flew right over the East Side park everyone was gathered in on their path to land at Truax Field, sending a loud, piercing noise throughout the area.
"Now we heard those jets fly over just a couple minutes ago, and that was loud, but they get much louder than that," Omar Poler, an Eken Park neighborhood resident, said from Washington Manor Park. "What we're facing here is not noise, it's harm."
Madison City Council members, Dane County Board supervisors, state legislators and residents of neighborhoods surrounding the Dane County Regional Airport where the Wisconsin Air National Guard's Truax Field is based continued to decry the siting of a squadron of F-35 fighter jets in the city.
"This neighborhood and neighborhoods around this area — North Side, East Side — it's family-oriented neighborhoods," said City Council President Syed Abbas, 12 District. "It is extremely painful while you sit in your own house to listen to these planes. The house rattles, literally. This is an environmental justice situation."
Last year, the Air Force chose the Madison-based 115th Fighter Wing as the host of a squadron of the $90 million F-35 jets. The first jets are expected to arrive in 2023 and are set to replace the current fleet of 1980s-model F-16s.
Boosters of the squadron have touted the economic impact of up to $120 million in construction projects and dozens of new jobs associated with the jets.
While deep opposition remains, particularly on pollution and noise opponents say will disproportionately affect low-income people and communities of color living around the airport, it's unclear what — if any — action could stall or stop the jets arriving.
Environmental concerns stem from toxic "forever chemicals" known as PFAS linked to the use of firefighting foam at the airport and worries construction could further disburse PFAS. Construction of a $9 million, 19,000-square-foot F-35 simulation facility was slated to begin in May.
A spokesperson for the Wisconsin National Guard did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
State Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, said the COVID-19 pandemic took momentum away from the community organizing opposition to the jets but she sees it reemerging now.
"We want to ensure that we represent the people who will be most harmed by these jets," Hong said. "It's important they have a platform, a voice and a continued pathway to know that there's ways to fight this, and we won't stop."
Dane County Board Sup. Yogesh Chawla and five other supervisors introduced last month a resolution that would:
- Direct the county's attorney to explore legal options for regulating construction at the airport.
- Require public disclosure of tests and results for PFAS.
- Examine options to halt construction if PFAS tests come back above certain thresholds.
The resolution would also state the County Board's opposition to basing the jets in Madison. But with the decision on where the F-35s go in the hands of the military, the statement would be purely symbolic.
"The actionable items in the resolution really emphasize public disclosure of information and asking our county's legal office to provide us with legal options of what we can do," Chawla. "I think the community just needs to keep the pressure on."
