'We won't stop': Opposition to F-35 jets in Madison remains strong

Last year, the Air Force chose the Madison-based 115th Fighter Wing as the host of a squadron of the $90 million F-35 jets. The first jets are expected to arrive in 2023 and are set to replace the current fleet of 1980s-model F-16s.

Boosters of the squadron have touted the economic impact of up to $120 million in construction projects and dozens of new jobs associated with the jets.

While deep opposition remains, particularly on pollution and noise opponents say will disproportionately affect low-income people and communities of color living around the airport, it's unclear what — if any — action could stall or stop the jets arriving.

Environmental concerns stem from toxic "forever chemicals" known as PFAS linked to the use of firefighting foam at the airport and worries construction could further disburse PFAS. Construction of a $9 million, 19,000-square-foot F-35 simulation facility was slated to begin in May.

A spokesperson for the Wisconsin National Guard did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

State Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, said the COVID-19 pandemic took momentum away from the community organizing opposition to the jets but she sees it reemerging now.