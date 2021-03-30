'We really need an Easter': Madison-area churches see pandemic parallels in resurrection

Being able to see each other on Easter, even at a distance, is a "big deal" for the congregation, he said.

"Because of the impact of COVID, particularly in the African American community, there are older folks, people with preexisting issues, we can't take that chance," Gee said of an indoor service. "The best thing we can do is be in the parking lot."

Attending Mass in person is critically important for Catholics, King said, particularly for receiving the sacraments.

"For weeks we weren't receiving the sacraments as usual and therefore were very physically disconnected from both God and His Body the Church," King said of last spring's shutdown.

While all parishes will hold in-person Easter Mass, King said it won't be "business as usual" around the diocese as churches continue to adhere to diocesan, local and national safety guidelines and protocols. Some churches are holding extra Masses to allow more people to attend, while others are requiring online registration.

For his Easter sermon, Gee said he planned to connect the emergence from the pandemic to the resurrection, offering hope and new life.