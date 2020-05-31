'We must work to heal': Madison leaders call for unity after Downtown violence

Wahl said the Police Department has also requested the assistance of the Wisconsin National Guard, but it's unclear yet whether the ask can be fulfilled for Sunday night.

He said he's not expecting for a repeat of the chaos that happened Saturday night on Sunday, but "we have to plan for the worst and hope for the best."

Rhodes-Conway said the focus needs to remain on Floyd — a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes as he pleaded for help — and other unarmed black men killed by police.

"If you are angry about property damage, be more angry about the unjustified deaths of black people," she said. "Property can be repaired, but we can't bring people back to life."

Rhodes-Conway said she's not telling anyone, particularly black people, how to express their anger, but she condemns "provocateurs and people inciting violence and trying to divide us."

"I am hopeful because so many people in our community speak and work for justice," Rhodes-Conway said. "Our community is wounded, people are hurting, businesses are harmed. We must work to heal."