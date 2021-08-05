‘We heard them loud and clear’: City proposes $4.7M for south side grocery

The city currently serves as landlord for two other grocery stores in the city: Asian Midway Foods, beside the downtown Bayview Townhouse apartments, and Yue-Wah Oriental Foods, within the Village on Park shopping center on the south side.

The city approved Luna’s Groceries for a $780,000 grant for the project in July, intended to serve as equity for an $8.9 million loan. But, according to the text of the resolution, the company and its lender have determined that such a loan would be more than the grocery business could support with its projected income, thus creating “untenable risk” for Luna’s Groceries and its lender.

If the city is not able to meet a satisfactory agreement with Luna’s Groceries, the resolution authorizes the city to work with another grocery operator instead, Mikolajewski said.

This sort of “bridge financing” is “not unheard of” in real estate transactions, Mikolajewski said, though he wasn’t aware of a situation in which the city had used the model.