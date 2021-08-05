‘We heard them loud and clear’: City proposes $4.7M for south side grocery

In the latest development in the years-long effort to keep a full-service grocery store on Madison’s south side, the city has proposed to spend $4.7 million to ensure that the condo and grocery development slated for the former site of the Truman Olson United States Army Reserve facility proceeds on schedule.
The city introduced a resolution at the Common Council meeting on Tuesday to commit $4.7 million in city funds to purchase a 24,000-square-foot “grocery condo” in the development at the city-owned property at 1402 S. Park St. when it’s completed next year. The $41.3 development will also include 150 affordable housing units and a 345-space parking garage.
The developers, Rule Enterprises of Milwaukee and Movin’ Out of Madison, have partnered with Luna’s Groceries, which opened a grocery store in the Allied Dunn’s Marsh neighborhood in 2019, to operate the grocery store. Rule Enterprises needs to close the deal for its financing in 2021 in order to begin construction. But because the building isn’t expected to be completed until 2022, Luna’s Groceries plans to close on its loan next year, when it can begin preparing and stocking the space.
“The city is stepping in to fill that void,” Economic Development Director Matt Mikolajewski said, explaining that the resolution would commit city funds for purchasing the grocery space, thereby showing Rule Enterprises’ lenders that there is a guaranteed buyer.
“Food access and the creation of more affordable housing are priorities for my administration,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in a statement. “We have an opportunity to ensure that both of these things will continue to be available in South Madison by playing a significant role in this project.”
The resolution, if approved, doesn’t necessarily mean the city will own the space for long. The grocery condo sale wouldn’t go through until a year from now, and during that year, the city will work with Luna’s Groceries to determine whether the grocery company will purchase the space itself — in which case the city might close on the deal and immediately transfer ownership to Luna’s Groceries — or lease it from the city.
“Those are all the various options that we're going to have to consider over the next year,” Mikolajewski said.
The city currently serves as landlord for two other grocery stores in the city: Asian Midway Foods, beside the downtown Bayview Townhouse apartments, and Yue-Wah Oriental Foods, within the Village on Park shopping center on the south side.
The city approved Luna’s Groceries for a $780,000 grant for the project in July, intended to serve as equity for an $8.9 million loan. But, according to the text of the resolution, the company and its lender have determined that such a loan would be more than the grocery business could support with its projected income, thus creating “untenable risk” for Luna’s Groceries and its lender.
If the city is not able to meet a satisfactory agreement with Luna’s Groceries, the resolution authorizes the city to work with another grocery operator instead, Mikolajewski said.
This sort of “bridge financing” is “not unheard of” in real estate transactions, Mikolajewski said, though he wasn’t aware of a situation in which the city had used the model.
That the site will include a grocery store is testament, in part, to the vocal efforts of resident groups like South Madison Unite, which has advocated for a new grocery store since the Pick ‘N Save located on the lot adjacent to the Truman Olson site announced it would close when its lease runs out in 2022. Heeding resident concerns, the city required all developers’ proposals to include a grocery store. A deed restriction on the property ensures that even if one grocery operation goes out of business, another will take its place.
“Convenient, affordable access to food is a fundamental human right,” said Ald. Tag Evers, District 13, in a press release. “I stand firmly committed to making sure that there is no grocery gap in South Madison and that there is a long-term food retail solution for area residents with the departure of Pick ‘n’ Save.”
Though the city often introduces resolutions without publicizing them in advance, the city announced these plans in a press release Tuesday.
“We knew that there was going to be interest,” Mikolajewski said. “We've heard loud and clear from individuals that live and work in the neighborhood that there is a desire to have a grocery store serving the neighborhood.”
Mikolajewski noted that, if approved, the resolution would begin a new point in the development, as the city will now be working directly with Luna’s Groceries to plan for the new store, and they’ve yet to finalize the terms of that relationship. But, he said, the announcement should provide “additional assurance” that the grocery plans for the neighborhood are solid.
“Around this time next year, when the construction of the main building is concluded, we will have a box that can hold a modern grocery store that can serve the neighborhood for many decades.”
The resolution is scheduled to go before the city’s Finance Committee on Aug. 9 before receiving a vote by the Common Council on Aug. 31.
