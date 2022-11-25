'We haven't hit the ceiling yet;' Dane County food pantries worried about record demand

Dane County food pantry operators are worried record demand will affect their ability to meet community needs in the near future, according to a joint statement by five Dane County pantry operators.

The River Food Pantry, Society of St. Vincent de Paul-Madison, Middleton Outreach Ministry, Badger Prairie Needs Network, and Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry have all reported seeing record numbers of people in need, creating additional pressure while donations are down.

“We’re serving one car per minute during a three-and-half hour span of time,” said Chris Kane, senior director of client services at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul-Madison.

The River Food Pantry said it has had more than 1,300 new households register for services since January. The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry served more people in October than in all of 2020. Badger Prairie Needs Network has seen an increased demand of 85%, while Middleton Outreach Ministry has seen a 116% increase.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data, September marked a 40-year high in consumer prices, explaining why a majority of families in need of assistance report being employed or having a steady income.

Now Dane County food pantries are worried their current safeguards may not be enough in the coming months.

“We’re lucky to have a very generous community, but we’re concerned that with the cold months coming up we haven’t hit the ceiling yet,” said Catie Badsing, manager of food security programs for the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.

The winter season typically brings a higher demand, but combined with the rising cost of food, utilities and fuel, the quality and consistency of services may be affected.

Food availability, budget shortfalls and volunteer levels will begin to limit the potential to respond to any future disasters, including an economic crisis, extreme weather event or another pandemic, the pantries said.