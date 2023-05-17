Organizers of Stoughton's Syttende Mai festival are confining the celebration's running and walking events to Stoughton, citing safety concerns in the previous routes which ran from Stoughton to Madison.

Syttende Mai, an annual weekend-long festival celebrating Norwegian heritage, starts Friday and features four running events: a 20-Mile Run, 10-Mile Run, 17-Mile Walk and Lil Community Run. This year, the 20-mile run, 10-mile run and 17-mile walk will begin and end at Mandt Park.

Organizers say the changes were made with safety in mind for the 700-plus registrants, citing advice from Madison Events, a nonprofit brought on to help organize the running aspects of the festival.

The previous Madison to Stoughton route included stretches of low shoulders and ditches, which Madison Events and organizers alike deemed unsafe for runners and walkers.

"We can't put people in jeopardy," said Erin Horswill, an organizer with the festival. "It was not an easy decision, and it was not a decision we took lightly."

An added bonus, said Horswill: Runners will be immersed in the sights and sounds of Stoughton, including the Yahara River Trail.

For more than 70 years, Syttende Mai has been a city-sanctioned event, taking place annually on the weekend closest to Norway's May 17 Constitution Day. It's been a tradition much longer, though, with roots stretching back to the late 19th century, when an influx of Norwegian immigrants began populating the Stoughton area and celebrating Syttende Mai each year.

Apart from the running and walking, festival-goers can enjoy performances by Stoughton's Norwegian dancers, a parade, a quilt show and traditional Norwegian food, among other attractions.

