'We believe every kid deserves something special at Christmas,' Empty Stocking Club volunteer says

“I’m there from start to finish,” said Elmer, who shows up to Empty Stocking each year wearing an Empty Stocking sweatshirt and a name tag that says “Elmo.”

“The people are so grateful. You just see it in their faces. They could not otherwise afford these toys,” she said. “That’s why my kids and I volunteer. We believe every kid deserves something special at Christmas.”

Elmer recalls one year when she spotted two young boys during an Empty Stocking Club toy pick-up and offered to help them find the adult they came with. The older of the two explained that their mother couldn’t get off work, so the boys had boarded a bus by themselves and come with a voucher to pick out their Christmas toys.

“It just broke my heart. But my son says, ‘That’s why we do it,’” Elmer said. “People just don’t know what they’re missing unless they do help. It truly gives you the Christmas spirit.”

Elmer will continue to volunteer this year, she said, even though she won’t be working directly with families because of the pandemic.

“It’s all right,” she said. “You know that (the toys) are going out to people who need them. Kids have been shorted this year to no end – school, sports, friends.”