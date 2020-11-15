'We believe every kid deserves something special at Christmas,' Empty Stocking Club volunteer says

The Empty Stocking Club expects to provide more toys than ever this year to children in need. And that means it will need a record number of volunteers to help.
For more than a century, the Empty Stocking Club has been supported by generous donations from Wisconsin State Journal readers and other community members. The program is designed to make sure every child from birth to age 16 in the greater Madison area receives at least one high-quality gift at Christmastime.
The huge toy giveaway usually sets up shop at the Alliant Energy Center for several days each December so that parents and guardians can stop in and pick out a special gift for their children. In 2019, Empty Stocking Club distributed some 10,000 toys to about 3,200 families.
This year, however, because of COVID-19, no toys will be handed out at the Alliant Energy Center. Instead, the gifts will be distributed to qualified families via a network of social service organizations, community centers, school social workers and other community partners.
Hundreds of volunteers will help make it all work. They’ll include people like Sue Elmer, who’s volunteered with the Empty Stocking Club for more than 25 years. Her son Chris, 30, and daughter Lindsey, 27, have been helping out for just about that long, too.
Elmer, who works in the circulation department of Capital Newspapers, helps unload the delivery trucks that arrive packed with toys for Empty Stocking, then usually works the checkout table where parents and guardians receive the toys they have personally selected for their children.
“I’m there from start to finish,” said Elmer, who shows up to Empty Stocking each year wearing an Empty Stocking sweatshirt and a name tag that says “Elmo.”
“The people are so grateful. You just see it in their faces. They could not otherwise afford these toys,” she said. “That’s why my kids and I volunteer. We believe every kid deserves something special at Christmas.”
Elmer recalls one year when she spotted two young boys during an Empty Stocking Club toy pick-up and offered to help them find the adult they came with. The older of the two explained that their mother couldn’t get off work, so the boys had boarded a bus by themselves and come with a voucher to pick out their Christmas toys.
“It just broke my heart. But my son says, ‘That’s why we do it,’” Elmer said. “People just don’t know what they’re missing unless they do help. It truly gives you the Christmas spirit.”
Elmer will continue to volunteer this year, she said, even though she won’t be working directly with families because of the pandemic.
“It’s all right,” she said. “You know that (the toys) are going out to people who need them. Kids have been shorted this year to no end – school, sports, friends.”
Along with individuals and family groups, Empty Stocking also relies on volunteers from area businesses, Girl Scout troops, Scouts, and other clubs and service organizations. Close to 475 people volunteered last year, but the need will be even greater this December, said Empty Stocking Club executive director Lynn Wood.
Set-up will begin in the Exhibition Hall at Alliant Energy Center on Dec. 7, and behind-the-scenes work will take place Dec. 8-11. Safety protocols such as social distancing and mask requirements will be in place to protect volunteers, Wood said.
Volunteers can sign up for shifts at emptystockingclub.com. In spite of the pandemic, Wood said she hopes businesses that support volunteering “will encourage employees who are comfortable with it to take advantage of this opportunity to volunteer in a socially distanced and safe way.” Families or households can work together as an individual unit, she said.
An extra-high demand for toys is expected this year not only because the pandemic has hit many families hard, but also because other toy programs that traditionally take place in public spaces, such as “giving trees” in shopping malls, might not be able to operate this year. Each Empty Stocking Club recipient also will receive a book from the Madison Reading Project selected by volunteers and project staff to match the child’s reading level and interest.
Jackie Hunt plans to be there to help. For 23 years, Hunt has picked up Empty Stocking Club toys for families lacking transportation and has helped sort and distribute toys on site. She’s often brought her own children or friends to volunteer as well.
Hunt — who shows up to Empty Stocking wearing elf ears or a Santa hat and “my ugly Christmas sweater” – volunteers because she is a strong believer that every child deserves joy, surprise and magic during the holiday season, she said.
“I have been a marginalized single mom myself. I know what it’s like to be struggling and wanting to make my child’s Christmas brighter,” she said.
“I’m like a big kid. I love Christmas. Christmas morning for every child is supposed to feel like one of those magical moments in their lives.”
How to volunteer, apply, donate
To volunteer, to apply for the Empty Stocking Club or to make a donation by credit card, please visit www.emptystockingclub.com.
Donations can also be mailed using the convenient envelope included in today’s newspaper, or by sending your check to: Empty Stocking Club c/o the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708. The State Journal publishes all names of Empty Stocking Club donors in the newspaper to thank them for their support, unless they want to be anonymous.
Nonprofits and social service organizations serving clients who might qualify for Empty Stocking Club can reach executive director Lynn Wood at emptystockingclub@gmail.com.
