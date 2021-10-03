'We are still here': DAIS provides support to domestic violence victims amid pandemic challenges

All of the DAIS support programs are going at full strength currently with the exception of the in-person support groups that have been suspended due to COVID-19.

DAIS also does a lot of work to support concerned relatives and friends of domestic abuse victims. Oftentimes people are concerned for loved ones or friends they know or believe to be in abusive situations. Knowing what to say to victims in our lives and how to reach out to them is challenging.

Barry recommends making sure that family and friends of people who might be experiencing abuse know that the strongest thing they can say is just that they’re there for the person, the person doesn’t have to be treated poorly, and that friends and loved ones are always available to give support.

When a person is trying to leave an abusive relationship it can be the most dangerous time in terms of assault or even homicide, which is why conversations need to be delicate.

“A lot of times people call because they don’t know how to approach the conversation,” Barry said. “The well-meaning approach is to tell the person they need to leave that partner or abusive person. But that only reinforces the isolation. Batterers want to be the dominant voice in the victim’s head. All it does is reinforce the internalized blame those victims are feeling.