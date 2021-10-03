'We are still here': DAIS provides support to domestic violence victims amid pandemic challenges

Victims of intimate partner abuse and domestic violence have been forced to suffer alone and in silence more than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calls to helplines such as the one provided by Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) slowed to a trickle during the early parts of the pandemic when the safer at home orders were in place. People were forced to shelter in place with their abusers or in other situations that were unsafe.
“What we didn’t anticipate with COVID was that as victims were sheltered at home with their batterers and families were sheltering at home, we actually saw a huge drop off in calls to our helpline,” DAIS Executive Director Shannon Barry said.
Calls to the helpline typically happen when a person is able to get away from their abuser for a long enough period of time to seek help. With the stay at home orders, those opportunities didn’t arise.
“During the work week we have the highest volume of calls because one or more of the partners are at work,” Barry said. “With everyone sheltering at home there was not an opportunity for folks to do that. Now that we are opening up again and hearing again from victims, the isolation they were facing was profound during sheltering at home.”
When safer at home was lifted on Memorial Day weekend in May of 2020, Barry says the call volume returned and is now back to normal in terms of pre-COVID volume, although the number of first time callers is higher than ever.
“July and August were the highest number of new callers we’ve ever had in our history,” Barry said. “So, we have seen an increase in new callers. Total call volumes are the same. But the length of calls are longer. Clients are sharing more complex issues.”
New issues, such as how a batterer is controlling victims’ ability to work in an era of working remotely, have arisen. People are dealing with challenges with regard to financial abuse and control by abusive partners (withholding stimulus checks, not allowing money to flow to children’s needs etc).
“This whole new layer of people working remotely is a new way for batterers to control them financially,” Barry said.
Children are also at greater risk of facing the wrath of domestic batterers during this time, which goes even more underreported than intimate partner abuse.
“A lot of time reports (of abuse) are coming from school district staff, and so those reports aren’t coming through either with a lot of kids out of school,” Barry said. “People are having additional family stresses around kids who are not in school, and you may be seeing additional concerns that children may be victimized because the batterers are not getting a break from them. And so victims are feeling much more trapped in those situations than maybe they were before the pandemic.”
All of the DAIS support programs are going at full strength currently with the exception of the in-person support groups that have been suspended due to COVID-19.
DAIS also does a lot of work to support concerned relatives and friends of domestic abuse victims. Oftentimes people are concerned for loved ones or friends they know or believe to be in abusive situations. Knowing what to say to victims in our lives and how to reach out to them is challenging.
Barry recommends making sure that family and friends of people who might be experiencing abuse know that the strongest thing they can say is just that they’re there for the person, the person doesn’t have to be treated poorly, and that friends and loved ones are always available to give support.
When a person is trying to leave an abusive relationship it can be the most dangerous time in terms of assault or even homicide, which is why conversations need to be delicate.
“A lot of times people call because they don’t know how to approach the conversation,” Barry said. “The well-meaning approach is to tell the person they need to leave that partner or abusive person. But that only reinforces the isolation. Batterers want to be the dominant voice in the victim’s head. All it does is reinforce the internalized blame those victims are feeling.
"What we want to practice is approaching them saying things like ‘I saw the way he talks to you, you don’t have to be talked to that way’, ‘I just want you to know that I’m here for you.’ Victims are 6 times more likely to be murdered when trying to leave their batterer.”
In 2020, 68 people in Wisconsin were killed in domestic violence incidents, according to a report released by End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin. Eleven of the domestic violence homicide victims were children under the age of 18, eight of which were minor girls. Thirty-eight of the domestic violence related deaths took place at the homes of the victims.
“It is all around us,” Barry said. “We all know someone who has been the victim of domestic violence in their lifetime…. It’s not their fault. It’s the fault of the perpetrator who chooses to use power and control and violence. DAIS has been here the whole time during the pandemic.
I just want to make sure people know that we are still here and are still available.”