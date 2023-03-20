Thunder's skills in the tunneling, balancing, jumping and weaving departments have him and his 15-year-old handler invited to the United Kingdom this July to compete among some of the world's fastest, most agile and — perhaps most importantly — most obedient dogs.

The 3-year-old border collie and Isabelle McKee, a sophomore at Waunakee High School, were named in February to the American Kennel Club's large dog team for the Junior Open Agility World Championship in Southam, England. The competition is put on by the Belgium-based International Canine Federation, whose partners include the American Kennel Club, known for its National Dog Show each year over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The uninitiated might have seen dog agility competitions while channel surfing on the weekends. They require (very energetic, very fast) dogs to make their way through an obstacle course within a set period of time. Common obstacles are tunnels, hurdles to jump over, tires to jump through, polls to weave around, a kind of A-shaped balance beam to scale and descend, and a see-saw-like obstacle dogs must climb at one end and remain balanced upon at the other as gravity pulls them back to the ground.

On Thursday night, Isabelle and Thunder told members of the the Badger Kennel Club in DeForest a bit about the sport and how to get involved, and put on a short demonstration. As the AKC only pays for the UK competition's entry fee and handlers' uniforms, the pair are hoping to raise much of the $10,000 needed to pay for the trip for them and McKee's mother, Debi. About half that amount will cover Thunder's travel expenses alone.

Isabelle said she's been competing in dog agility contests for about seven years, beginning with her mutt, Ginger, and then with her family's Labrador retriever and now with Thunder, who she's been training since he was about 8 weeks old "in hopes to eventually be on a world team together."

"As a handler you're kind of showing them around and making sure they take the obstacles the correct way or in the correct order," she told the Wisconsin State Journal.

She's since won multiple local, regional and state competitions, Debi McKee said. To get invited onto the U.S. juniors team, Isabelle had to submit videos of her and Thunder in practice or in competition.

Isabelle said she's also worked with spaniels and golden retrievers and other dog breeds or mutts that show up to the drop-in agility classes she's been volunteer teaching at the Badger Kennel Club for about three years.

"If you watch TV, you probably see the border collies kind of dominate that sport, but it can definitely be done with so many other breeds," she said Thursday.

As part of her fundraising, Isabelle will also be taking donations for her work leading an "agility run-through" for dogs at a course in Menomonee Falls in May.

"It's really a fun game to play with you and your dog and it's just kind of something you can do together and like a fun, mentally stimulating thing," she said.

