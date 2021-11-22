Waukesha gathers in mourning and support on day after parade tragedy

"We saw people just strewn on the ground," he said, with three or four on one block, six on another. "It was really hard to witness," he said.

Thousands of people came together later Monday to hear from city and school officials and religious leaders during a candlelight vigil at the city's Cutler Park, where volunteers passed out bottled water, hot cider and cookies, and therapy dogs were on hand to comfort to those in need of it.

Pastor Kris Androsky, of the Brookfield-Elm Grove Interfaith Network, said that while most of the network's congregations are not in Waukesha, "tonight we are all Waukesha. Tonight we lament with you the trauma and the pain inflicted upon our community."

Bruce said there will be a "lot of healing that needs to take place," but "Waukesha on the whole has the ability to do that."

Three days after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty in the killing of two people and the wounding of a third in Kenosha in a case that's exposed sharp divisions among Americans on vigilantism, race and other hot-button political issues, Bruce said, "I just think that we need to be kinder to one another.

"We really do," he said. "I saw some comments on Facebook that want to take this politically in all the wrong directions," he said of Sunday's events downtown.

"And I'm going, 'You know. Get a life,'" he said.

