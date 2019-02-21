A Waukesha father and two of his children died as he tried to save them from a house fire early Tuesday morning, WISN 12 reported.
WISN cited a relative in its report that said Kevin Duffy saved 9-year-old son Konnor and then went back in for the other two children, but no one came back out.
The other victims were identified as 14-year-old Kevin Duffy Jr. and 12-year-old Kylie Duffy.
An 80-year-old woman got out of the house and was taken to Waukesha Memorial Hospital, and a deputy was treated for first-degree burns, WISN reported.
Relatives started a GoFundMe for the family that states, “We cannot begin to express the emotional turmoil that has come from one terribly awful and tragic morning.”
WISN said authorities were trying to determine what caused the fire at the home.