The city of Middleton shut off water due to a water main break Sunday morning and it didn't come back on until Sunday evening.

The break occurred near North Westfield Road and Knights Circle. All watermains were shut off in the area for repairs, Middleton police said in a statement on their Twitter account just before 9 a.m.

The city of Middleton reported shortly before 5 p.m. that repairs were completed and the water was turned back on.

