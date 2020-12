The City of Middleton shut off water due to a watermain break Sunday morning.

The break occurred near North Westfield Road and Knights Circle. All watermains were shut off in the area for repairs, Middleton police said in a statement on their Twitter account just before 9 a.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Water could be shut off in the area for four to five hours while crews work to repair the break, a Middleton police spokesperson said.

27 Madison-area restaurants that said goodbye permanently in 2020

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.