Despite more homes, apartments and buildings being built, Madison water usage continues to drop, with usage down over a billion gallons since 2012.
Madison Water Utility issued its 2018 annual water use report on Thursday, showing the utility pumped 9.2 billion gallons of water to homes and businesses, about 200 million gallons less than in 2017, when water usage hit a 50-year low.
This is the fourth straight year water usage in Madison was below the 10 billion gallon mark.
"We're stilling adding buildings, homes, apartments," said Chief Financial Officer Robin Piper.
"People are still getting all the water they need, they're just using it more efficiently and thinking a little bit more about that water."
Per-capita water use for single-family home customers is down to the lowest level in at least 30 years, with customers in 2018 using 53 gallons of water per person per day, down 33 percent from the 80 gallons used in 1988.
Madison Water Utility had a goal of per-capita water use in 2006 to have the number drop by 20 percent by 2020.
"There were serious doubts we could get down to that (total water use) level, actually," said supply manager Joe DeMorett.
"We were pumping well over 10 billion gallons a year, and to be down around nine billion now I think is incredible," DeMorett said.
A very wet summer helped cut water use in Madison in 2018, and more people are using water-efficient appliances and fixtures like low-flow toilets and washing machines.
Industrial use of city water is down 73 percent from seven years ago, thanks to big users like Oscar Mayer and Bimbo Bakeries shutting their doors.