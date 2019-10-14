If you go

The ninth annual Wisconsin Science Festival will bring informative and engaging exhibits, lectures and activities to residents across the state Thursday through Sunday. Here are highlights of the four-day festival. All listed events are free admission. Some other events may charge admission.

THURSDAY

Who Owns Science?

What: A panel discussion on diversity and inclusion in the STEM fields

When: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Discovery Building, H.F. DeLuca Forum, 330 N. Orchard St., Madison

Big Ideas for Busy People: Water, Water, Everywhere

What: A series of fast-paced lectures on a central theme to the festival — water — and problems associated with urban runoff, plastic pollution and climate change

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Discovery Building, H.F. DeLuca Forum

Discovery Expo

What: Child-friendly, hands-on stations exploring various scientific topics, including chemistry, medicine and robotics

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Discovery Building

FRIDAY

Science in Entertainment and the Arts

What: A panel on how audiences engage with science through visual art, theater, dance and film

When: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Discovery Building, H.F. DeLuca Forum

Science on the Square

What: Family- and adult-oriented events in Downtown Madison covering a range of topics such as brewing, the future of transportation and an appreciation for female scientists

When: 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Museums, stores, restaurants and bars around Capitol Square and along State Street

SATURDAY

Science of "Star Wars"

What: A dissection by Kyle Hill, the host of the YouTube "Because Science" series, on the scientific realities of the "Star Wars" franchise

When: 8 to 9 p.m.

Where: Discovery Building, H.F. DeLuca Forum