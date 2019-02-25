Who's looking forward to a nice, warm spring more than anybody else? Most likely the water main break crews at Madison Water Utility.
Water mains are breaking at a rate of more than one every day in the city, with 69 breaks (and counting) reported and fixed since Jan.1.
The heaviest work load came in a two-week span from Jan. 28 to Feb. 11, when 53 main breaks were repaired.
And for the repair crews, they sometimes work in sub-zero temperatures in the middle of the night.
One call earlier this month came in at 10:30 p.m. when a six-inch main ruptured beneath Longview Lane off of Moorland Road, and it was the seventh break crews worked on that single day.
"You've got to be ready for it because that's what we do," said field supervisor Don Russell, a veteran of decades of fixing broken water pipes in Madison.
"You have to like being out in the cold," Russell said. "You gotta like being outside. "If it's below zero, so many people will stop and tell us 'thank you for being out here.'"
A sudden drop in temperatures can be the main culprit in water main breaks, but a quick thaw can cause breaks as well.
"The soil expands and contracts as it freezes and thaws," said Madison Water Utility principal engineer Al Larson. "For the older, more brittle mains, the ones built in the 30s, 40s and 50s, it gets to a point where they just can't take the force and break."
When high temperatures were bouncing between below zero and the 40s at the end of January and the start of February, Madison could hear the freezing and thawing underground by way of frost quakes, loud booms caused by water seeping into cracks in the ground before freezing and expanding.
The crews normally fix about 200 water main breaks a year, but they had to fix over 50 percent more than that earlier this decade, when 306 breaks were fixed in 2013 and a record 339 breaks were fixed in 2014.
A long-term water main replacement project put 100 miles of new pipe underground between 2005 and 2017, replacing about 12 percent of the system's 850 miles of water main.
The $100 million investment in the utility infrastructure keeps the crews above water, because with Wisconsin's fierce winters, the water main break situation could be worse.
"Without the replacement pipe, we might be really struggling to keep up with main breaks," said General Manager Tom Heikkinen.
Customers can be without water for hours or longer when a water main breaks.
"People don't realize how much they need their water until they go without," Russell said. "A lot of people tell us that. They take it for granted."