The Royal Oaks elementary school in Sun Prairie has closed for the day because of a water main break.
The break happened outside the building but was close enough to the foundation to warrant the closing of the school, 2215 Pennsylvania Ave.
"We asked parents to pick up their kids, but if they couldn't, we will bus the students to another school nearby," said district spokeswoman Patti Lux-Weber. "They'll be brought back to Royal Oaks at the end of the day so they can take the school buses home."
Royal Oaks has 491 students and about 60 staff.
Lux-Weber didn't know how long it would take to fix the water main break, but she said a similar situation a couple of months ago was repaired within a day.