For the second time this week, a water main break has closed a Sun Prairie school.
C.H. Bird Elementary School, 1170 N. Bird St., closed right after lunch was served to the more than 470 K-5 students, with water shut off to the building at noon so repairs could be made.
The break is in the road near the school.
Parents were asked to pick up their children by 12:15 p.m., but for those who couldn't do so, students were being taken to Token Springs Elementary School for the rest of the school day.
"C.H. Bird students will be shuttled back to the school at the end of the day for their regular transportation home," the district said in a Facebook post to parents.
Royal Oaks Elementary School closed Tuesday also because of a water main break outside the building.