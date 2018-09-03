Water levels of the four Yahara River lakes rose Sunday from overnight rain as the National Weather Service extended a flood warning for Madison until Thursday afternoon.
The Weather Service has the Isthmus and surrounding neighborhoods under a flood warning until 4:30 p.m. Thursday after the area received about 1.63 inches of rain from Saturday night through Sunday evening. Another roughly 2 inches of rain is expected through Wednesday, according to the Weather Service.
Madison officials continued to caution that East Washington Avenue on the Isthmus could be closed during the rainstorms forecast for the week. Rain on Sunday caused the city to close one lane in each direction between Livingston and Blount streets.
Madison police said the late Saturday and early Sunday morning rain caused flash flooding, beginning on the West Side when Gammon Road was flooded and then affecting the Near East Side.
In the early Sunday morning hours until 3:20 a.m., East Washington Avenue was closed at the intersections with Blount, Livingston, Ingersoll and Baldwin streets, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said in his daily incident blog.
Later Sunday, the main arterial through the Isthmus was reduced from three to two lanes in each direction.
North First Street was also closed between East Washington Avenue and East Johnson Street on Sunday evening. Motorists are advised to use Aberg Avenue instead.
Flooding also has closed the inbound direction of Packers Avenue at Aberg Avenue in order to route traffic away from North First Street. Streets will reopen as flooding subsides, city officials said.
Outside the city, a single eastbound lane of Interstate 90-94 at Highway 33 in Columbia County where the swollen Baraboo River crosses was closed to allow crews to place sandbags along the road. The work was expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Monday.
Lakes Mendota and Kegonsa rose 1 inch by Sunday morning, and lakes Monona and Waubesa experienced a 1.5-inch increase.
Lake Monona once again set a historic high since heavy rains hammered the area nearly two weeks ago. It was measured at 848.22 feet above sea level Sunday.
The American Red Cross closed its last shelter in the Vernon County city of Westby on Sunday after having opened a total of eight shelters since heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes battered southern and central Wisconsin starting on Aug. 20.
Monona residents looking to get more sandbags to prevent flooding can go to Oneida Park where they are stockpiled. All three Monona boat launches — located at Winnequah Trail, Tonyawatha Trail and Lottes Park — remained closed Sunday.
A slow no-wake order is still in effect for lakes Mendota, Monona, Waubesa and Kegonsa. Columbia County lifted its slow no-wake order Sunday on the Wisconsin River, but the restriction remained in place for Fox River, Big Slough and Swan Lake.