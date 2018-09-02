The water level of the four Yahara River lakes rose by Sunday morning due to overnight rains, while the National Weather Service extended a flood warning for Madison until Thursday afternoon.
The Weather Service has the Isthmus and surrounding neighborhoods under a flood warning under 4:30 p.m. on Thursday due to the area receiving about 1 inch of rain from Saturday into Sunday and more precipitation expected throughout the week, said meteorologist Paul Collar.
Lakes Mendota and Kegonsa rose 1 inch by Sunday morning, and lakes Monona and Waubesa experienced a 1.5 inch increase. Lake Monona has once again set a historic high since heavy rains hammered the area nearly two weeks ago after being measured at 848.22 feet above sea level Sunday.
Madison could receive another 2 to 3 inches of rain from Sunday afternoon into Tuesday, according to the Weather Service.
The American Red Cross also closed its last shelter in the Vernon County city of Westby on Sunday after having opened a total of eight shelters since heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes battered southern and central Wisconsin starting on Aug. 20.
Madison police said the overnight rain caused flash flooding, beginning on the West Side when Gammon Road was flooded and then affecting the Near East Side.
Throughout the early Sunday morning hours, East Washington Avenue was shut down at its intersections with Blount, Livingston, Ingersoll and Baldwin streets, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said in his daily incident blog.
East Washington Avenue was reopened by 3:20 a.m., Koval said.
Madison officials warned the closing of East Washington Avenue would be likely during future rainstorms forecast for the week.
Flooding also temporarily closed the inbound direction of Packers Avenue at Aberg Avenue.
Monona residents looking to get more sandbags to prevent against flooding can go to Oneida Park where they are stockpiled. All three Monona boat launches -- located at Winnequah Trail, Tonyawatha Trail and Lottes Park -- remained closed Sunday.