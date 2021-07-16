Watch your speed, Dane County -- especially Thursday on the Interstate

Slow down to stay safe on the Interstate -- and to possibly avoid a ticket during amped-up speed enforcement in Dane County next week.

The Wisconsin State Patrol announced Friday it will conduct aerial speed enforcement on state highways in four Wisconsin counties July 19 and 22 using its Aerial Support Unit.

Traffic on I-39/90 in Dane County will be monitored on Thursday by the state patrol's Aerial Support Unit, weather permitting.

I-39 in Portage County is also targeted for extra aerial speed enforcement Thursday. Pierce and Kenosha counties are on the Aerial Support Unit's calendar for Monday.

"Aerial speed enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts," a press release from the state Department of Transportation announcing the monitoring stated.

"From the air it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."

Many aerial enforcement missions are announced in advance so that drivers will comply with traffic laws, which can increase public safety efforts, the statement said.

