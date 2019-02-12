A man named David from Mukwonago won $1 million on Monday when spun the All Star Bingo Wheel at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, matching the largest bingo prize ever awarded at the Milwaukee casino, FOX 6 in Milwaukee reported, citing a company news release.
The man got a chance to spin the wheel after winning the All Star Bingo game during a recent bingo session. He qualified by filling out his bingo card in 48 numbers or less – he did it on the 48th number called – and was guaranteed to win at least $100,000 by spinning the wheel, the station reported.