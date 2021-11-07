Watch now: Zippo lighters, cognac among the souvenirs of war at Wisconsin Veterans Museum

The nearly empty of bottle of Remy Martin & Co. cognac is also a good tale, thanks to Reuben Lewis, of Waupaca, who enlisted in the Wisconsin National Guard four months before his 18th birthday. The bugler’s unit eventually became part of the 32nd Infantry Division, and in 1918 Lewis found himself in Europe. During this time, a fellow member of his company acquired a bottle of cognac that in the years after the war would become the centerpiece of the “Last Man’s Club.” Under the rules set forth by those Lewis served with, the bottle could not be opened until there were just five men remaining.

It was opened, with considerable effort, thanks to a rotten cork that crumbled, in 1986. The moment was captured on video that is included in the exhibit. Lewis died in 1988. About an eighth of the cognac remains in the bottle.

When it comes to lighters in the exhibit, they aren’t just limited to the Vietnam War era. And one comes with a macabre back story.