Watch now: Yellow-billed cuckoo rejoins the wild after 10-month rehab in Dane County

The Wildlife Center fundraised more than $3,000 specifically to feed the cuckoo over the winter, she said. Now that its species is migrating back for the breeding season, the timing was right to release the bird, she said.

"We were very fortunate that our donors were able to come through and support this cuckoo," Pederson said. "We had to supply a diet that's unusual for the other patients we care for."

While birds make up 50% to 60% of the animals brought to the Wildlife Center, the yellow-billed cuckoo was a rare patient for the rehabilitator. Only eight have been brought in since 2014, Pederson said.

The population of the species is generally stable, said Emily Temte, an assistant wildlife rehabilitator and volunteer at the Wildlife Center, who opened the cuckoo's cage Saturday, but it is declining from habitat loss by development that displaces forests.

In the winter, the bird was kept in an entire room transformed into an indoor aviary, Temte said, and it was moved to an outdoor enclosure when the weather warmed up.

The cuckoo could stay around the area or migrate elsewhere for the breeding season, Pederson said. But before it was released, a numbered metal band was fixed around the cuckoo's leg to assist researchers in a federal bird banding program.