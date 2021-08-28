Watch now: World Naked Bike Ride returns to Madison after year off

On a hot and humid Saturday, the World Naked Bike Ride made its return to Madison after a year off due to the pandemic.
The 11th annual ride is meant to promote body image positivity and alternatives to fossil fuels. Dozens of cyclists snaked their way across Downtown, including through Brittingham Park, up State Street and around Capitol Square. Like previous years, most participants rode fully bare, with a few items of clothing and facemasks scattered about.
