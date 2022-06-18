 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: World Naked Bike Ride draws applause, shock in Madison

With pleasant weather Saturday, more than a hundred bicyclists rolled through Madison for the annual World Naked Bike Ride.

The 12th annual ride, which is meant to promote body image positivity and independence from fossil fuels, drew applause and looks of shock as the group traveled through the city. This year's route took the bicyclists — most fully nude — through James Madison Park, onto State Street, around Capitol Square and elsewhere.

