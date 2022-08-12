 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Truck explodes from fire on interstate

A pickup truck caught fire and exploded on I-39/90/94 Friday morning. 

Authorities responded to the red truck in flames between Highways 51 and 19 just after 11 a.m., 911 dispatch said. 

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation captured the incident on video. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol did not immediately respond to a request for more information. 

