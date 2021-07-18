Watch now: The story of Wisconsin's farm crisis told through poetry

“This is the story of the Wisconsin dairy industry,” Smith said. “There’s a story of pain and decision-making and process that every one of those 41,000 dairy farms we’ve lost since 1978 went through. I’m trying (with poetry) to reach both the farming and the non-farming audience. This is a social, economic and cultural impact that Wisconsin needs to deal with. Because the result has not been felt in the grocery store. Losing those 41,000 family dairy farms had a tremendous impact on local schools, school boards, the town board, the co-op board. There’s just fewer people in those areas.”

Smith will begin ramping up his promotion of the book later this summer and into the fall. One event will be a 3 p.m. reading and signing Aug. 22 at Arcadia Books in downtown Spring Green. The events will allow Smith to better contextualize his writings, answer questions and likely hear more stories of farms lost, lives changed.

“Just today I felt myself fall out of love with this land,” Smith wrote in his poem “Dry Dirt,” 80 pages into his book. “How many times can a man kick dirt, swear it has never been so dry. Now I drop decades of tending crops and cattle into a heap out back, pull the year shut like one would an old door on an empty barn.”