Watch now: The iceman of Lake Winnebago helps create a safer ice fishing season

His business — Sunk? Dive and Ice Service — retrieves cars, trucks, snowmobiles and ice shacks that have plunged through the ice and into the depths of a lake or river. In warmer months he has pulled out sunken boats, cars that have slid down boat ramps, and crashed planes and helicopters. He’s waiting to remove a tractor from 30 feet of water in Lake Lucerne near Wautoma and will use a tow truck that weighs about 4,000 pounds, significantly less than most.

Herman typically does about 20 jobs each winter within in a two-hour radius of Oshkosh, although one year he pulled more than 70 vehicles out of the drinks of Wisconsin. In another year, he pulled a car out of 125 feet of water in Green Lake. He charges $1,000 an hour, and a job can take three to four hours or more, depending on the circumstances. Insurance may or may not cover the expense. It all depends on the policy.

“I don’t believe I’m an ice expert. I just go out on the lake all of the time,” said Herman, 64. “But I know the ice pretty well. We have to because of what we’re into, pulling cars and everything out.”