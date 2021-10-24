Watch now: The Forevertron comes to life as Dr. Evermor is remembered

“It’s just to harness his energy,” said Kottler, who along with family and friends have cleaned up the park and is hoping to someday buy the land from Delaney’s, which buys and sells everything from canned goods to lumber and machinery. “We’ve done a ton of organizing and landscaping and cutting trees down that would allow for more views from different angles. My family is really pumped and motivated to try and keep this going here at this location.”

Lighting it up

The lighting of the Forevertron came after a chance meeting with Katherine Cannistra, a Milwaukee-based artist who specializes in lighted art installations. She spent 10 years working with exhibits at the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum and began working full time on light installations in 2017.

In September, she happened to visit Dr. Evermor’s Art Park when she met Kottler. A discussion ensued that led Cannistra and a team of engineers and computer experts spending the next month installing more than 8,000 LED lights on, in and around the Forevertron.

With a budget of just $1,800, they used a cherry picker at times and rigging like that used by those who climb and trim trees to string the consumer grade lights, which are expected to last for three to four years, depending on weather and use.